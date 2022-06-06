Shelley Nitschke, Matthew Mott's Deputy, Named New Head Coach of Women's Team

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday named Jude Coleman and Dan Marsh as assistant coaches of the all-conquering women’s team after the positions fell vacant following the departure of head coach Matthew Mott and his team.

Mott — a long-serving Australia women’s head coach under whom the team won a record-extending seventh 50-over World Cup in New Zealand recently — moved to England after being appointed their men’s white-ball coach, while his assistant, Ben Sawyer, has been appointed New Zealand women’s team head coach.

Mott’s second assistant, Shelley Nitschke, has stepped into the interim head coach’s role of the Australian women’s team.

Jude Coleman is a multiple Indoor Cricket World Cup-winning captain, while Dan Marsh led Tasmania to their first Sheffield Shield triumph in 2006-07, according to cricket.com.au.

Australia have a busy schedule ahead of them with the Meg Lanning-led side keen to clinch an historic Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal in July-August to add to the ICC 50-over World Cup trophy this year. Australia will also play a T20 tri-series involving Ireland and Pakistan.

Both Jude Coleman and Dan Marsh “are familiar with the national set up with the former having led the Australia A women’s side to a 5-0 clean sweep against England A earlier this year, while the latter supported her during that series," according to the report.

Coleman is currently assistant coach of the South Australia Scorpions and Adelaide Strikers WBBL side, while :Marsh, who played 150 first-class matches for South Australia, Tasmania and Leicestershire, scoring 8146 runs and collecting 174 wickets with his left-arm spin, is the current assistant coach of the Tasmanian Tigers women’s team," according to the report.

The duo will assist Nitschke in Brisbane this month when Australia organise their final camp ahead of the tour of the UK and Ireland.

“It’s great to have coaches of such high calibre in the Australian system who we can call upon like we have with Jude and Dan," said Ben Oliver, EGM of High Performance and National Teams.

“Both have extensive coaching and playing experience and did a brilliant job with the Australia A team earlier this year, so we know they’ll be of great assistance to Shelley, Meg and the team over the coming months.

“We’re excited for Ben and this new opportunity; he’s been a key part of the success of our world champion women’s team over a number of years and is ready for the challenge of leading an international programme."

