Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 1st Indian to Hit 1,000 Boundaries in T20 Cricket

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan vs Gujarat Titans (BCCI/IPL)
Shikhar Dhawan is the fifth overall batter to hit 1,000 boundaries in T20 cricket

Cricketnext Staff| News18.com
Updated: April 08, 2022, 20:46 IST

Shikhar Dhawan made history on Friday when he become the first Indian batter, 5th overall, to hit 1,000 boundaries in T20 cricket.

Dhawan reached the mark during his 307th T20 match as Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the game, Dhawan needed three boundaries to reach the landmark.

Indians with most boundaries:

  • Shikhar Dhawan - 1000*
  • Virat Kohli - 917
  • Rohit Sharma - 875
  • Suresh Raina - 779

In his 15 years of cricket, 36-year-old Dhawan has amassed more than 8850 runs in T20 cricket, with 1759 runs coming in India’s colours from 68 T20Is and more than 5880 runs in the IPL.

He was dismissed after a rather solid start by Matthew Wade off Rashid Khan’s bowling for 35 runs from 30 balls, including four boundaries.

Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: April 08, 2022, 20:46 IST