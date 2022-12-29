Shikhar Dhawan Deletes Emotional Post Days After White Ball Snub from Team India

The Indian squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka saw a slew of changes, with some senior players even losing their spots. The biggest change was the exclusion of Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI squad. Dhawan has been going through a rough patch in ODIs for the last few months. Therefore, his exclusion from the team doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. But it seems that the veteran batter has taken the development on his chin. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Dhawan wrote, “Gal jeet haar di nahi hundi, Jigrey di hundi hai. Kam kari chalo baaki hamesha Rabb di rza ch raho. (It is not about winning or losing, but about courage. We should do our work and leave the rest in God’s hands.)" The caption accompanied a clip of the veteran batter sharpening his skills in the nets.

Also Read: ‘Selectors Are Looking at Kohli And Saying, ‘Let’s Get You to Play More of 50-Overs Cricket’

Advertisement

Dhawan’s post has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Fans are praising the Delhi batter for his positive frame of mind. Some were even surprised that Dhawan deleted the inspirational post.

Dhawan’s recent performances in ODIs have not exactly inspired confidence in his batting ability. Moreover, his spot in the side became untenable after Ishan Kishan smashed a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on December 10.

Also Read: ‘That’s What Made Life Difficult for Shikhar Dhawan’-Former Cricketer Says Shubman Gill’s Form Made the Difference

Although Dhawan had made his debut in ODIs in 2010, it was his memorable Test debut in 2013 which cemented his place in the Indian team. In the last nine years, Dhawan has won millions of hearts with his attractive stroke play and affable personality.

The 37-year-old has delivered consistently in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But it seems that Dhawan’s stellar international career may be inching towards an end. With the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the selectors have backed youngsters like Ishan Kishan over Dhawan. However, die-hard Dhawan fans are backing the big-hitting opener to find his form and make a comeback in the ODI team.

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the skipper of the Punjab Kings franchise for IPL 2023. If Dhawan can display his run-scoring prowess in IPL, he certainly can stage a comeback in ODIs and play the World Cup in 2024.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here