'Shikhar Dhawan is a Giant of ODI Cricket And You Cannot Move Him': Aakash Chopra Hails Veteran Opener

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan for his consistent show with the bat in the ODI series. The southpaw has scored three half-centuries in the last four ODIs. He remained unbeaten on 81 in the first match against Zimbabwe as India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Dhawan is currently part of only India’s ODI set-up as he has been out of the Test and T20I sides for a long time. The southpaw has been performing consistently well in recent times to make a case for himself for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Chopra lauded Dhawan and said he is backed against the wall but not stepping down from the challenge and continuing to do his job with the bat.

“It is a simple story for Shikhi boy (Shikhar). The guy scores runs whenever he gets an opportunity. So I am extremely happy, Shikhi boy keep going. Backs to the wall, the world is against you but he is continuing to do his job because he is a happy-go-lucky guy," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer-turned commentator further pointed out how KL Rahul was named captain of the side for the Zimbabwe series but it didn’t bother Dhawan much as he played his part well.

“He was the captain for the series, suddenly KL Rahul is para-dropped and he doesn’t remain the captain. When he was asked, he said how does it make a difference to him, he is happy KL is back, he will just play his flute and do the same with the opposition team as well," he added.

Chopra called Dhawan a giant of ODI cricket and suggested that he is making a strong case for himself to get a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

“He batted well once again, played aggressively this time, batted till the end, remained not out. Shikhar Dhawan is saying repeatedly that he has to play the 2023 World Cup."

“You can play anyone you want - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad or any other opener - in T20 cricket. He (Dhawan) is a giant of ODI cricket and you cannot move him. He is doing his job extremely well," he added.

