Being Shikhar Dhawan is not easy. Especially, if you are 36 and you are sidelined to ODI formats in a T20 World Cup year. Basically, you are away from the limelight. But that’s the beauty of this elegant southpaw who has seen many ups and downs in his personal life and continues to remain positive in his outlook.

“There is not a negative bone in my body," he said.

Divorce to his wife was not the only setback that he received in his life, he had to wait almost a decade to make his India debut despite shining at the 2004 Under-19 World Cup for India. Life wasn’t always easy or perhaps fair.

So, how did he cope with all the unpleasant stuff ?

Firstly, he played flute which was a stress-buster and practising spiritualism was also something that really calmed him down, putting him in a happy space.

“In my personal life also, I have seen ups and downs, and I have been able to come through those rough times because of spirituality. I listen to the teachings of spiritual gurus like Shivani didi and Gaur Gopal Das. Listening to their teachings brings in a certain sense of calmness in me," he told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“To have a blessed life, you need to have a blessed mind first."

Coming back to his exclusive ODI role, the 36-year-old said he doesn’t paid heed to anything that has been said on the outside as long as he is representing India.

“I never let this feeling creep into my system that “Oh God, I am playing only one format or I am playing an ODI series after a long time. Will my body respond well to the rigours of international cricket or will it not? Frankly speaking, I don’t like entertaining these thoughts," the senior opener gave a peek into his thought process.

“I view it like this. If I am playing a format after a gap of two months or three months, it always gives me a chance to remain fresh and come into battle fully fit, and with enough time to work on my game."

For Dhawan, it is important to value what he has rather than cribbing about what he doesn’t.

“I am always counting my blessings and if I am playing one format for India, I should try and make the most of it and give it my all. I am a very positive person. You won’t find a negative bone in my body," he smiled.

