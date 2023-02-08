Shikhar Dhawan’s 'Discussion Time' With Jasprit Bumrah Leads Fans Into A Guessing Game

Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been out of action after enduring a poor outing against Bangladesh in ODIs in December last year. The experienced opening batter was recently spotted having a discussion with his fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. While Dhawan has not been a part of Team India due to his poor form, Bumrah was not named in the Test squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he continues to recover from a back injury. “Discussion time with Jasprit Bumrah," Dhawan wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures.

One Instagram user claimed hat the two cricketers were talking about Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Discussion is about- Jaspsrit Bumrah cannot wait to be in action in IPL," the comment read.

Another fan hilariously wrote, “Discussing for a new reel."

One post read, “Bade dino bad Bumrah ko dekhne ko mila" [Got to see Bumrah after a long time].

This fan expressed his love for Dhawan and wrote, “Sir I really Miss you. We want Gabbar swag." Shikhar Dhawan is nicknamed “Gabbar" by his fans and teammates.

Another person wanted Dhawan to take part in the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India. “Gabbar we want see you in World Cup 2023," read the comment.

In international cricket, Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during the third ODI against Bangladesh in December last year. The three-match ODI series proved to be a miserable affair for the southpaw. Dhawan ended the ODI series after scoring just 18 runs. He was dropped from the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home last month. The Delhi-born batter will take part in the IPL 2023 season as the leader of the Punjab Kings franchise.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has been out of action since September 2022. Bumrah was expected to feature in the ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this year in January but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually had to withdraw him from the series. Bumrah plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

