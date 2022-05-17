'Shoaib Akhtar Knows he Used to Jerk His Elbow': Virender Sehwag Claims Former Pacer was Aware of 'Chucking'

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag feels that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar himself had the idea that he was chucking with his bowling action. Akhtar, who was one of the fastest bowlers to play the game, was under scrutiny for his action as he was also suspended for that in 1999. The ICC asked the Pakistan pacer to remodel his action.

In an exclusive interaction on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Sehwag talked about the bowling styles of the fastest bowlers of his generation - Akhtar and Brett Lee, however, it was difficult for him to pick the PAK’s pacer action.

“Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Sehwag says with a chuckle. “Brett Lee’s hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."

Talking about the toughest bowler he faced, the former Indian opener snubbed Lee and Akhtar as he chose New Zealand’s speedster Shane Bond.

“His (Shane Bond) deliveries would come swinging into your body, even if he bowled outside off stump," says Sehwag adding Lee and Shoaib were the other two who were quickest he faced.

Sehwag further said he didn’t have many difficulties facing Lee but it was not the same case with Akhtar as he was quite unpredictable about what he would do after getting hit for boundaries.

“I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker," admits Sehwag, who considers the Pakistan pacer his ‘boundary bowler’.

Sehwag, who is fondly known as Multan ka Sultan, enjoyed batting against the Pakistan cricket team with a staggering average of 91.14 which includes a century, two double tons and a triple.

He used to bat with a fearless approach in red-ball cricket which made him different from the other batters. It was more about hand and eye coordination for him while batting.

On his attacking batting approach, Sehwag said he wanted to stand out to create his own identity as India had great batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly during his era.

“Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly all would score their centuries playing 150-200 balls. If I scored hundreds at the same rate, no one would remember me. I had to score runs faster than them to create my identity," says Sehwag.

Sehwag also reveals that milestones never stopped him from taking his foot off the pedal.

“I always thought that if I stayed till the end of the day, I should score 250 runs, and in that process, I obviously would have to cross 100, 150, 200 and so on," says Sehwag. “So, there was no pressure in hitting a ball to or over the fence in the nineties because the goal was not to stop at 100."

