Shoaib Akhtar Says TV Anchor Should Apologise to Channel And Viewers, Not Him

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has turned down the apology of a TV anchor who asked him to leave a show midway after an on-air spat. Akhtar says he wanted the host to apologise that evening but he doesn’t have to anymore and instead should to that to the TV channel and the people of Pakistan.

PTV’s Nauman Niaz had apologised to Akhtar for the controversy that saw the legendary pacer leaving the TV show and resigning from it.

“I asked for an apology that evening, not now," Akhtar told GEO Super News. “I did not get it then so I left. Now he no longer needs to apologise to me, he needs to do so to the institution of PTV for the brand getting hurt on national TV. He has to apologise to the people of Pakistan… not to my anymore. When I left the seat, I closed that chapter."

Akhtar says he left the show to douse the situation as it’s not in his ‘nature’ to fan controversies. “I could have fought with him and said a lot of things to him. Look at my strength. I could have done a lot of things. But I did not because I have chosen a higher path. This was completely against my nature. People who know me, also know this is not my nature. But I did this going against my nature," Akhtar said.

Akhtar added had Nauman apologised to him that moment and had he done so, he chapter would have been closed for good. “After that episode, I never asked Nauman for an apology. I asked it only at that moment. If he would have done it, I would have closed the chapter and saved the brand of Pakistan TV, Pakistan sports and its name. Sir Vivian Richards was sitting there and there were a billion fans watching. Even India came to my support and showed no backlash," he said.

