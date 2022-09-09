Shoaib Akhtar Terms Virat Kohli Man of Steel, Anushka Sharma Iron Lady – WATCH

Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Thursday (September 7). After achieving the milestone, former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar praised the star India batter and his wife, calling Kohli as ‘man of steel’, while Anushka Sharma as ‘iron lady’.

Kohli played magical innings against Afghanistan as he reached the three-figure mark in just 53 balls. After his match-winning innings, he spoke about his better half Anushka Sharma and mentioned that how she kept him motivated despite the outside noise.

“I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person," said Kohli.

After this statement, Akhtar hailed Kohli on his Youtube channel for giving credit of his success to his wife. Akhtar said, “Virat Kohli stated in his post match interview that ‘she’s seen the worst side of me’, vo apni begum ke baare me baat kar rahe the (He was talking about his wife). Hats off to Anushka Sharma, well done! You are an iron lady and he is the man made with steel, Mr. Virat Kohli.

The former Pakistan speedster then congratulated Kohli and mentioned that he will always be remembered as the greatest in the history of cricket.

“Congratulations to you, Virat Kohli, you are a man of great nerve. Keep growing and you are a very good person. You always support the truth and that’s why nothing bad will happen to you at the end… remember, you will always be remembered as the greatest in the history of cricket," said the Rawalpindi Express.

He further mentioned that Kohli should continue his work as he has the support of millions of fans and also asked him to do what is necessary.

“Don’t ever lose hope because you’re a strong boy, keep training hard, keep pushing hard. You are physically fit and mentally strong. You have a country of 1.6 billion and fans in Pakistan too. They are all cheering you up and making sure that you go out there and do what’s necessary, i.e. to score more and more hundreds. Wishing best of luck to you, your family, wife, mother and everybody. There is no time for stopping for Virat Kohli," Akhtar said.

However, Akhtar also stated that Virat Kohli should give a thought of whether playing the T20 format or not after the World Cup. But, he did mention that with his 71st century, only 29 more are left to reach the grand 100 centuries mark and therefore it should be the most important thing for him.

“If Virat Kohli thinks that this format is too much for him then he must think after World Cup, whether he should continue this or not. Because the most important thing for him is to cross 29 more hundreds. He should think about it. Best of luck."

