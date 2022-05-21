Should Arjun Tendulkar be Included in MI XI Against DC?: Mohammad Kaif, Ravi Shastri Give Their Opinions

As Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up for their last league-stage fixture, against Delhi Capitals (DC), on Saturday at Wankhede, the fans are curious to know if the five-time champions hand a debut to Arjun Tendulkar. The son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar has already created quite a stir on social media as the franchise keeps sharing his bowling videos. However, the youngster is yet to make his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

MI roped in Arjun at a price of ₹30 lakh in the accelerated part of the mega players’ auction earlier in February. Recently, several media reports have claimed that the left-arm medium-pacer is likely to be featured in the Mumbai playing XI as the team looks to wrap up the season with two consolation points. Even several experts have backed his selection but former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels the MI think tank would have inducted him in earlier if he was ready for the challenge.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Kaif said, “If MI felt Arjun Tendulkar was ready, they would have played him by now. I think they feel he still needs to work on his game. Why would a captain wait till the last game to try out a player? If he was good enough, he would have already been in the playing XI. I don’t think Rohit Sharma is a captain who would try out a player just because it is the last match. MI would want to go with their best combination and try to win this game."

It’s yet to be seen if Arjun gets a game this season. But since the game against DC is a dead rubber for MI, including junior Tendulkar into the mix won’t be a bad idea and former India head coach Ravi Shastri also feels the same.

“Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill. But he bowls ‘theek thaak’ (decent), swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it’s good for the future," Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo.

