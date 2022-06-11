Should Umran Malik be Included in India's T20 WC 2022 Squad?: Ravi Shastri Gives a Stunning Answer

Young pacer Umran Malik has caused quite a stir in the cricketing circle with his raw pace in the past two past months. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the right quick scalped 22 wickets from 14 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, ending the season as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season.

Following a stellar performance in the entire season, Umran earned a maiden India call-up for the ongoing 5-match T20I series against South Africa. Though he didn’t receive his debut cap in the Delhi encounter, several experts have said that he must travel to Australia with the Indian team for the much-awaited T20 World Cup later this year. However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has a different opinion.

Shastri, who watched Umran from close quarters at the India nets last year in the T20 World Cup, stated that the youngster needs to be groomed up before representing India at in the shortest format of the game.

“No, not T20 as yet. Groom him. Take him with your team. If anything, let him start playing white-ball cricket, that is 50-over cricket, maybe even red-ball cricket. Groom him there with the red ball team and then see how it goes," said Ravi Shastri while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Ahead of the 1st T20 against South Africa, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant had also hinted that the pace sensation might have to wait for his chance to play for India.

“He is an amazing prospect for us. But over a period of time, he will learn how to control his aggression, his line or length. He has bowled nicely in the IPL, but going forward we will see him in flying colours, I guess. But it is going to take the time I guess so till the time we are thinking as a team, people who have come first, we will look to give them early chances," said Pant during a press conference on Wednesday.

After losing the series opener by 7 wickets, the Men in Blue gear up to take on the Proteas in the second game of the series on Sunday in Cuttak. The visitors lead the 5-match series 1-0.

