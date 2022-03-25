'Show Me in the Rule Book, I Won’t Start Until You Do': Warner Gets Involved in Heated Exchange With Umpires - Watch

The fourth day of the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia came to an abrupt halt after David Warner got involved in a heated exchange with the on-field umpire. The Australia openers received several warnings from Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza for encroaching the protected area of the pitch, which eventually led to an animated scene at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

It all started in the 21st over of Australia’s second innings when the play had to be paused for some time. Warner argued that he was entitled to move out of the crease while playing spin bowling and even had a chat with opposition captain Babar Azam.

“You want me to play my shot like this…" Warner gestured towards the side of the wicket and was heard over the stump mic.

Umpire Raza responded with: “Yes, you have to move."

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me," Warner then said.

The left-hand batter was eventually dismissed for 51 by pace-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi at the stroke of lunch. Meanwhile, the commentators have mixed reactions over the incident. Former Australian batter Simon Katich spoke in favour of Warner, stating that the batters move down the track against spinners. On the other hand, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis said the scenario could be different against fast bowlers.

Australia declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351. In reply, openers Shafique (27 not out) and Imam (42 not out) didn’t give away any wickets and took their team to 73/0 at the stumps as 278 more runs are now needed for a win on the final day.

Earlier, having taken a 123-run lead in the first innings, Australia resumed Day 4 on 11/0. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja continued their dominating momentum as they kept increasing Australia’s lead.

After surviving three tricky overs in the final session of Day 3, the contest between bat and ball continued on Day 4. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled accurately in their first stint and occasionally made the batters uncomfortable. Their disciplined bowling had almost paid off when Warner in the sixth over edged one to the ‘keeper but was lucky as none of the Pakistan players appealed.

