Shreyas Iyer Likely to Lead KKR in IPL 2022, Suggest reports

The Delhi Capitals (DC) decided against retaining Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auctions. Rishabh Pant had been named captain of the DC for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) while Iyer had missed the first half due to an injury. Now that Iyer is a free agent, he is on the radar of multiple franchises.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the teams interested in bringing Iyer on board as a potential captain. While teams such as the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad already have alternatives, KKR’s possibilities in the existing retentions are limited.

Iyer’s previous experience guiding an IPL team has piqued the interest of KKR for a leadership position. DC reached the tournament’s finals under Iyer’s leadership. He was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, with 519 runs scored at an average of 34.60.

The report further revealed that Ahmedabad had, in fact, zeroed in on Hardik Pandya as captain with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and wicket-keeper opening batter Ishan Kishan as the second and third picks.

Meanwhile, the other new franchise based out of Lucknow has almost finalized KL Rahul as their captain with Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada as its back-up options. Additionally, India’s ace-leg spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar also have both the franchises extremely interested.

The mega auctions are likely to be held on February 11-12, in Bengaluru if the COVID situation permits.

