Shreyas Iyer Scolds Venkatesh Iyer After Avoiding Runout; This is What Happened Next | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders could not overcome Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring match on Monday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a seven-run defeat against Rajasthan in the 30th match of IPL 2022. But apart from the result of the match, a miscommunication between skipper Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer gained plenty of attention from the fans.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of KKR innings. Rajasthan’s Kiwi pacer Trent Boult bowled a fuller delivery outside off and Iyer played a shot towards deep backward point. A single was taken initially, but Shreyas wanted a second run but Venkatesh eventually rejected the captain’s appeal. It is important to mention that this miscommunication between the two batters could have easily resulted in a dismissal but thankfully Shreyas reached safely in order to avoid a run-out. And due to this blunder, Kolkata skipper was seen pretty infuriated, something which is rare for the 27-year-old.

In the game, KKR captain Shreyas had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side registered a total of 217 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs. Their English opening batter Jos Buttler was in sublime form as he notched an amazing century (103 runs off 61 balls) to help his side in reaching a mammoth total. His innings consisted of 9 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Later, skipper Samson (38 runs off 19 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 runs not out off 13 balls) further pushed the score. For Kolkata, their spinner Sunil Narine picked up two wickets while Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell scalped one wicket each.

In reply, Kolkata could not start the run chase on a positive note as they lost their opening batter Narine on the first ball of the innings. Later, Aaron Finch (58 runs off 28 balls) and Shreyas (85 runs off 51 balls) put up a crucial partnership of 107 runs off 53 balls to overcome the early shock. But eventually their solid partnership turned out to be futile as Kolkata Knight Riders could manage to score 210 runs in 19.4 overs.

For Rajasthan, their spinner Yuzvendra Chahal exhibited a stunning bowling display as he picked up five wickets in the game including a game-changer hattrick.

