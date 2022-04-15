Yuvraj Singh Predicts Shubman Gill Will Have a Successful India Career

India batting legend Yuvraj Singh on Friday said that young guns Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, currently playing in IPL 2022, remind him of his younger days in an exclusive interview with Sports18, the newly launched Sports Network from Viacom18.

Interacting with former India cricketer and popular commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, Yuvraj spoke in intimate detail about his pedigree as an all-time white ball great, his regrets about a curtailed Test career, the disappointment of not being considered for India captaincy, the significant highs and lows of his career; as well as the issues surrounding Indian cricket currently such as who the next long term captain should be, the reasons behind Virat Kohli’s patchy recent form and why India has been unable to win ICC tournaments over the last decade.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Manjrekar probed Yuvraj extensively during the interaction about some standout moments from his playing days, from the memorable to the not so memorable.

Thinking back to his stunning initiation into international cricket against Australia at the 2000 Champions Trophy in Kenya, where he slammed 84 against an attack that included Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee, Yuvraj recalled then captain Sourav Ganguly playing a prank on him the day before the game, asking if he would be willing to open the innings.

When asked to identify a player he expects to have a successful career for India, Yuvraj picked Gill while describing Abhishek as an emerging player who reminds him of his younger self.

“If you feel the guys have talent then give them opportunities," was his advice, on how best to nurture the talent pool in Indian cricket.

The full conversation between Yuvraj and Manjrekar will be available soon.

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here