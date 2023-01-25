Shubman Gill Breaks Into Top-10, Becomes Top-ranked India Batter in ODIs Ahead of Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill has been in a red-hot form this year as he peeled off a maiden-double century against New Zealand earlier this month. An excellent display with the bat has seen the young India opener storm into the top-10 rankings for the ODI batters for the first time in his career.

Gill equalled Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s record of most number of runs scored in an ODI series comprising three or less matches as he blasted 360 runs, that included a double-century and a century. The effort lifted him 20 spots and he’s now sitting pretty at the sixth position, ahead of batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Gill is now the top-ranked India batter in ODI cricket.

India captain Rohit Sharma’s 186 runs in the series have helped him climb up two slots to eighth position while allrounder Hardik Pandya has made progress in all three lists.

Pandya is now ranked 75th among batters after gaining six place and he has moved 26 slots to reach 80th position among bowlers while in the list of allrounders, the 29 year old has moved from 32nd to17th spot.

Michael Bracewell, who was the leading run-scorer for New Zealand with 188 runs, has rocketed 71 places to 85th position while Devon Conway has moved up from 50th to 37th.

In the latest weekly update which also considers performances in the three-match series between Zimbabwe and Ireland that was drawn 1-1, Ireland batter Harry Tector has advanced 12 places to 13th position after leading the series aggregate with 176 runs.

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza (up two places to 31st) is another batter to progress after the series while Ireland seam bowlers Joshua Little and Mark Adair have both advanced after finishing with five wickets each in the series. Little has progressed 27 places to 33rd position and Adair is up 46 places to 57th.

