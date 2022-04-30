Shubman Gill Gets 'Befitting Reply' From Fake Swiggy Account, Fans Ask Real Account to Take Note

Elon Musk is the new Twitter chief. And fans of his are wasting no time in celebrating his takeover of the micro-blogging site by tweeting what they would like to see in the near future. Among one of his fans was India cricketer Shubman Gill who tweeted that Musk must takeover food delivery app Swiggy as they are not delivering on time. What happened next took Gill and his fans by surprise as Swiggy hit back with a tweet which is going viral as of writing this report.

“Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time," tweeted Gill. Meanwhile the food delivery giant hit back, saying: “We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket."

However, there is a catch to it. A lot of fans then noticed that the account is not the original account, but a fake one. Some of the fans, who were having fun reading this conversation, hated it when they realised the truth. They were earlier emotionally charged up when they saw this tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

Shubman Gill is not going through a great form. This season’s IPL saw him slamming some good knocks in the initial stages of the tournament, but then the runs dried up. Scores of 22, 7, 0, 13 and 7 had already riled up his fans. So far he has accounted for 229 runs in 8 matches with an average of 28.63 with his strike rate falling to 142! This is much better than his strike rate of 2021 where his strike rate was 118. In 2020, his strike rate was 117.

