Shubman Gill Greets Ishan Kishan in Vikram Vedha Style; Hrithik Roshan Reacts | WATCH

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are considered to be the future of Indian cricket. Their talent was on the show during the second ODI match between India and South Africa in Ranchi where Kishan managed to score 93 runs, missing a well-deserved century by 7 runs. On the other hand, Gill scored 28 off 26 balls before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada off his own bowling. Nonetheless, riding on these performances, India beat South Africa in the second ODI and levelled the three match series in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, both had some fun after the match when Gill greeted Kishan in Hritik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha style. Gill also posted a video of the same along with the caption: “Well played my Shatak #vikramvedha."

Moreover, even Hrithik Roshan reacted to the video.

Earlier Shreyas Iyer struck a sublime century while Ishan Kishan displayed his brute force against a formidable South African attack to set up a series levelling seven-wicket win for India. Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly to restrict South Africa to 278/7 after the visitors opted to bat.

Iyer made his second ODI hundred (113 not out off 111) and shared a match winning 161-run stand with Kishan (93 off84) to ensure a comfortable win in 45.5 overs for a second string Indian team. The 24-year-old Kishan looked a transformed batter and showed different layers of his batting by switching to beast mode after a responsible start.

The lefthander smashed seven sixes and four boundaries in his career-best knock from 84 balls, while Iyer played the perfect foil. The designated vice-captain of the series, Iyer, has been in top form in ODIs, having slammed one century and four fifties in his last six innings.

At India’s optional nets ahead of the game, Ishan had made his intentions clear when he clobbered a loose ball with brute force, ramming into the grill of the MS Dhoni pavillion. On match day, the stage was just perfect for the diminutive batter to boss at his homeground.

India needed 231 from 41.1 overs when a classy-looking Shubman Gill (28; 26b) perished to a gravity-defying low catch by Rabada on his follow through. Kishan came in and was at his vigilant best. He ran hard for singles and overcame a hostile bowling spell from Nortje when he was clocking 145-plus clicks on a slow Ranchi wicket.

The lefthander however did not panic as he reached 29 off 46 balls. South Africa then started operating with spinners with stand-in skipper Maharaj looking to dismiss Kishan for a second successive time.

But Kishan took the attack on the left-arm spinner and smashed him for three sixes including two in four balls. The only blip in his innings was when he mistimed one to Rabada but this time he dropped a sitter.

