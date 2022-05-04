Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Failing Together Not Good For Gujarat Titans: Aakash Chopra

Punjab Kings (PKBS) ended the winning streak of Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 4. Batting first, Gujarat could only pin up 143 runs on the scoreboard after losing 8 wickets. In return, Punjab achieved the target within 16 overs with 24 balls still remaining, and lost only 2 wickets. While GT tasted their second defeat of the season, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the batting line-up of the franchise looks vulnerable, hence they need to pull up their socks as the race for play-offs heats up.

According to Aakash, Gujarat had “obvious flaws" which reveal that their batting is a little light. He also expressed concern over Hardik and Shubman Gill failing together with the willow. Against PKBS, Gill was out for only 9 (6 balls), while the GT skipper scored just 1 off 7. Calling it ominous signs, Aakash said that not always David Miller and Rahul Tewatia will be able to rescue Gujarat. He told ESPNCricinfo, “You may have still gotten out of jail a few times, helped by David Miller and Tewatia but it’s not going to work all the time."

So far in the tournament, the franchise has registered wins in eight matches. Notably, in all the eight matches different players emerged as heroes, therefore the former cricketer states, “It’s just that they found new heroes, eight games and eight different man of the matches. That’s okay, but if you bat first and score only 140, you are not going to win a game." Adding to his statement, Aakash said that the Titans were due for a bad game, and it came in this way.

Despite the loss, the franchise, which is playing its maiden IPL season, is firmly on top of the table with 16 points, having won eight of the ten games. On the other hand, with this thumping win - Punjab has kept their hopes to qualify for the playoffs alive. Currently, the team is in the fifth spot in the 10-team table.

