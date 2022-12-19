Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav Hails 'The Greatest of All Time' Lionel Messi After FIFA World Cup 2022 Triumph

Lionel Messi and his Argentinian team beat France on the penalties to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi scored two goals against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra-time, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick for the reigning champions.

Messi also netted in the shoot-out with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving one penalty before Gonzalo Montiel banged in the winning spot-kick to send Argentine players and fans into raptures.

Meanwhile, Indian team members Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav took some time out on the eve of the big final as they watched the action live. The duo was over the moon as they saw their idol Messi kiss the glorious World Cup trophy.

Arguably the best in the world, Messi has cult following with some of his critics favouring Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The GREATEST of all time SIIIIIIUUUUUUU," posted Gill on his Instagram account. He was seen giving a salute to the Argentine superstar alongside Kuldeep Yadav in the picture which has gone viral.

Moreover, the duo is currently in Bangladesh for the two match Test series. India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the series opener with the second Test beginning on December 22.

The entire country was hooked to the match with Bangladeshi football fans chanting “Messi, Messi," shedding tears of joy and dancing in the streets to celebrate the triumph of Argentina — a country half a world away — over France in the World Cup final Sunday.

According to police, hundreds of thousands of people defied chilly temperatures to watch the match on giant screens set up in the capital Dhaka’s key squares, roads and football grounds.

Many wore Argentina’s sky blue and white national colours and sported Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 jersey.

“I don’t know why I am crying, but I am crying for him," Nafiun Rahman Zian, an 18-year old Messi fan, told AFP.

“Years of wait (is over) to see the love of my life, the little magician, hold the most prestigious trophy which he desired so much," he said.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country of 170 million people, is cricket mad, with its national team one of the best in the world.

It is, however, ranked among the bottom in global football.

