Shubman Gill or KL Rahul - Who'll Make Way for Rohit Sharma: Former India Opener Has His Say

Team India inched closer to the final of the World Test Championship after defeating Bangladesh in the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram. The victory was an outcome of India’s all-round performance throughout the game. The likes of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara powered India’s batting with their respective hundreds while Kuldeep Yadav, who returned into the Test set-up after 22 months, picked up 8 wickets – including a fifer in the first innings.

With a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series, the teams will return to Mirpur for the last game of the tour. Meanwhile, several media reports have stated that Rohit Sharma is likely to return for the second Test, starting Thursday. The Indian skipper dislocated his left thumb during the second ODI in Mirpur and was ruled of the third ODI and the following first Test.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Just Trying to be Aggressive’: Kuldeep Yadav Happy With His Career-best Show in Chattogram

As stated by KL Rahul in the post-match presser, Rohit’s exact condition is yet to be known. But if the skipper gets fit and returns for the Mirpur Test, then either Gill or Rahul will be required to sacrifice their spot.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels that it could be Rahul who might face the axe in the Mirpur Test.

“If the current form is concerned then yes, benching KL Rahul will be fair enough. Because if you drop Shubman Gill, that will be unfair to the youngster as he scored a hundred in the first Test. Though it had happened earlier as well, but, going forward, I think, Rahul could be the one to face the axe," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has given another solution to this conundrum. He said the management should ask Rohit not to return and be at home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Ask Rohit Sharma To Sit At Home’-Former Cricketer Offers ‘Best Solution’ For Team Selection Ahead of Second Test

“Rohit ko bolo ghar me baithne keliye (That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home). When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it," Jadeja said during a conversation with Sony Sports.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here