Shubman Gill Posts New Photo, Fans Ask 'Breakup Ho Gya Kya'

Star batter Shubman Gill is not a part of Team India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Shubman is quite active on social media and often draws the attention of fans on social media because of his rumoured relationship with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman, on Tuesday, shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram account, which has again made the users comment about his relationship with Sara.

In the photo, Shubman Gill is seen wearing a t-shirt on which it is written ‘Don’t fall in love with angels’. In the caption, Shubman wrote ‘Sigma Rule No 1’.

Advertisement

Now, Shubman’s fans and Instagram followers are guessing that he had a breakup and hence he is uploading such posts on social media. The comment section for the recent post was flooded with many users asking about his break up with Sara. They asked if the post was meant for her.

One user wrote, “Dhindora Pitwa do Mama Gill has broken up," while another said, “Did Sara break up with you brother?"

Shubman Gill often grabs headlines for his rumored relationship with Sara. However, He has never made any comment openly about his love life or relationship so far. Sara has also not reacted to such rumours.

Sara follows Shubman Gill and her sisters on Instagram. Sara and Shubman often like and comment on each other’s Instagram posts. Even though fans believe that Shubman and Sara are in a relationship, the cricketer once said, “I am single at the moment. I am not thinking about relationships as of now."

The 22-year-old batsman plays Test and ODI cricket for Team India and he is yet to make his debut in T20 International cricket. Shubman has scored 414 runs in 8 Test matches with an average of 31.84 and strike rate of 55.87. In 3 ODIs, he has scored 49 runs with an average of 16.33.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here