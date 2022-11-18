'Shubman Gill Understood His Game And That Maturity Will Help Him Get Consistency': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped big praise on Shubman Gill as the talented young opener has been selected for the T20I team for the New Zealand tour. The first match of the series has been abandoned due to persistent rain. After a debacle in the semifinal of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, several former cricketers have advised India to revamp the T20I set-up and bring some new players into the squad.

Several senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the New Zealand T20Is.

Shastri talked highly of talented Shubman but he also pointed out Team India is currently looking for a player who is consistent.

“Shubman Gill has been around a long time. He came here, won the under-19 World Cup with Prithvi Shaw, who was the captain. Everyone knows the talent he has, amazing talent, but what they are looking for is consistency," Shastri said during a discussion on Prime Video.

The 60-year-old said that the 22-year-old has now understood his game which will help him attain consistency.

“He has threatened, he has promised, but I think the time has just about come now where he has understood his own game and that maturity will help him get the consistency," he added.

Veteran spinner Murali Kartik, during the same discussion, pointed out that Shubman doesn’t rely on power shots to score runs at a fast pace.

“There are lots of guys who go at a fair clip and still you feel that they are not beating around the ball or going hammer and tongs. Shubman Gill is one of them and the most important thing is him trying to understand his game," he said.

He further said that Shubman has earned his spot in the team after consistent show with the bat in domestic cricket.

“There is so much talent in Indian cricket, so many people vying for spots and he is one of them. He has gotten the chance and he wants to make sure that now is the time where he understands his game and plays to that. That’s very important right now. Good to see he has done that," Kartik added.

