'Shubman Gill Will Have to Prove Naysayers Like me Wrong' - Aakash Chopra Criticises Indian Opener's T20I Batting Style

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill is not the tailormade for the T20Is as his playing style suits the longer formats of the game. Shubman made his T20I debut on Wednesday against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the series. The talented opener failed to score big on the big occasion and was dismissed for 7 by Maheesh Theekshana.

Shubman, who has already played 13 Tests and 15 ODIs, waited for a long time to make his T20I debut for India.

Chopra suggested that the remaining matches will be very crucial for Shubman while criticising his style of batting in the T20 format.

“I feel these are very important matches for Shubman Gill. You might say that he just made his debut and you are saying that these are important games. They are important because I am willing to put my hand up and say that when I see Shubman Gill, I see him as a long-format player. The way he plays, T20 cricket is not ideal for him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel in the build-up to the second ODI match.

Gill has been travelling with India’s Test and ODI teams for the past couple of years and has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket by many. He has already played a few crucial knocks for the Indian team in the limited opportunities he got.

Chopra also lauded Gill’s ability in the longer formats and said that he has the potential to become India’s Test and ODI captain in future.

“I see him playing Test cricket for India for many years, he might become the captain as well. He will play ODI cricket for India for many years. He might eventually become the captain there as well," Chopra predicted.

The former opener predicted that Gill has to prove him wrong in the upcoming matches.

“So he (Gill) has just made his debut but he will have to make the best of his opportunities. He will have to prove naysayers like me wrong. Ishan Kishan is batting well, so I will not say anything to him. Suryakumar Yadav got out once, will not get out every time," Chopra concluded.

