>SIB vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 3rd Quarter Final match between Siliguri Bikash and South 24-PGS Tigers: Siliguri Bikash (SIB) will be locking horns with South 24 PGS Tiger (SPT) in the 3rd semi-final game of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 on Friday, December 10. The game will be hosted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal and is scheduled to kick-off at 08:45 AM IST.

The Siliguri Bikash team were terrific in the group stages to win all four league matches and will be looking to continue their fine performance in the quarter final stage as well. Meanwhile, their opponents the South 24 PGS Tigers registered one win from three matches. Unfortunately, two out of the three games were washouts, but their last fixture saw them winning the match by 23 runs against Midnapore Heroes.

>Ahead of the match between Siliguri Bikash and South 24-PGS Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>SIB vs SPT 3rd Quarter Final Telecast

There will be no telecast of the SIB vs SPT match in India.

>SIB vs SPT 3rd Quarter-Final Live Streaming

The Siliguri Bikash vs South 24-PGS Tigers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>SIB vs SPT 3rd Quarter-Final Match Details

The 3rd Quarter Final between SIB vs SPT will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on Friday, December 10.

>SIB vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishabh Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Mithilesh Das

>Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Javed Alam

Batters: Dip Chatterjee, Arghadeep Saha, Debojyoti Ghosh, Ram Thakur

All-rounders: Sandipan Dey, Kaushik Giri, Rishabh Agarwal

Bowlers: Mithilesh Das, Bijay Sharma, MD Sagheer

>SIB vs SPT Probable XIs:

Siliguri Bikash: Rishabh Agarwal, Aryaman Singh, Javed Alam (WK), Arghadeep Saha, Mithilesh Das (C), Debojyoti Ghosh, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Hertinder Singh, Anik Nandi, Bijay Sharma

South 24-PGS Tigers: Soumya Das, Mrinmoy Nayak, Imran Ali Mondal, Dip Chatterjee, Kaushik Giri, Sandipan Dey, Supriya Sil (WK), Sourav Mondal, Chandan Singh-I, Jitender Shaw, Mohd Naushad Sagheer

