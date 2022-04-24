SIK-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Sikkim Women and Nagaland Women: Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati will host the Senior Women’s T20 2022 fixture between Sikkim Women and Nagaland Women on April 24, Sunday. The two teams form a part of the Plate Group.

Nagaland Women are enjoying a dream ride in the T20 extravaganza. They have won all five league matches to occupy the top position in the Plate Group points table. Nagaland are coming into the Sunday game after defeating Mizoram in their last game by six runs.

Sikkim are fifth in the standings with just two victories from five league games. They found a way back to the winning ways in their most recent encounter. The team scored a big win over Arunachal Pradesh by 54 runs. The team will hope to continue the momentum to defeat the favorites Nagaland and move up in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Sikkim Women and Nagaland Women, here is everything you need to know:

SIK-W vs NAG-W Telecast

Sikkim Women vs Nagaland Women game will not be telecast in India

SIK-W vs NAG-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIK-W vs NAG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 8:30 AM IST on April 24, Sunday.

SIK-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zhovelu Chuzho

Vice-Captain - Purni Maya Gurung

Suggested Playing XI for SIK-W vs NAG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Songkit Lepcha, Narbu Jetsun

Batters: Preetika Chettri, Zhovelu Chuzho, Pranita Chettri

All-rounders: K P Navgire, Manizha Mumtaz

Bowlers: Tabita Subba, Tshering O Lepcha, Lovikali Vikheho Zhimo, Purni Maya Gurung

SIK-W vs NAG-W Probable XIs:

Sikkim Women: Tshering O Lepcha, Songkit Lepcha, Narbu Jetsun, Samayita Prodhan, Preetika Chettri, Purni Maya Gurung, Nur Lepcha Pandi, Pranita Chettri, Tabita Subba, Niranjana Ramudamu, Manizha Mumtaz

Nagaland Women: Ritu Karmakar, Talirenla, Khrukhosalu Dawhuo, Merensola, Sentilemla, Zhovelu Chuzho, Kikayangla Imituba, K P Navgire, Helen Zaputou, Lovikali Vikheho Zhimo, Alamlie

