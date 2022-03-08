Simone Callahan, Estranged Wife Of The Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne

The cricketing world is shattered and heartbroken after the death of former Australian legend Shane Warne. Warne, aged 52, breathed his last on March 4. While his cricket career is an inspiration to many and his on-field success cannot be measured, Warne had a troublesome married life. Warne’s name was dragged in a bunch of scandals, which led to an acrimonious divorce in 2005, ten years after he got married to Simone Callahan.

Simone met Warne for the first time at a celebrity event in Melbourne in 1992. The spin legend was about to play his first match for Australia at the time. It was during the event, the two clicked and went on to date for a while before getting married in 1995.

Warne and Simone are parents to three children, Brooke, Summer and Jackson all of whom are in their 20s now.

After Warne’s name was dragged in multiple scandals, Simone called it quits in 2005, however, she continued to keep in touch with him for the sake of her kids. The divorce was indeed hard on the couple, especially their children. However, this wasn’t the end of their love story. Reportedly, Simone had some trust issues due to the times Warne had cheated on her.

Warne had led the IPL team Rajasthan Royals and under his captaincy, the squad was able to clinch the first title of the tournament. Post the IPL win, Warne had released his documentary named Shane. In the film, the Australian legend had opened up on his troubled marriage and had even revealed how he drank alone in a hotel room when Simone left him and took their children with her too.

Post the separation, Simone moved to Melbourne and the 52-year-old is now a yoga teacher. Her Instagram account is flooded with pictures and videos of her performing various yoga poses, and she also explains the benefits of them too.

Simone had also paid a tribute to Warne in her latest post, she compiled a bunch of pictures of Warne with the children in a video.

“Shane’s greatest Love, Our children Brooke, Jackson & Summer. Shane was taken too soon from their young lives. Eternal love remains & will never leave. Vale Shane," she captioned the video.

