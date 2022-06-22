SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos:

Dhanbad Dynamos will be desperately looking to secure a victory as they will have a faceoff with Singhbhum Strikers in the Thursday encounter of the Jharkhand T20 2022 tournament.

Dhanbad Dynamos are languishing as the wooden spooners at the bottom of the points table. The team has collected just four points so far from one victory and three losses. Dynamos need to win most of their upcoming league games to keep their playoff chances intact. The team recorded a 47-run loss against Ranchi Raiders in its last game.

On the other hand, Singhbhum Strikers have two losses and as many wins. They broke their two-match losing streak in the previous encounter by defeating Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets. Aryaman Sen helped the team make a comeback by scoring a much-needed half-century.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs DHA Telecast

Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos game will not be telecast in India

SIN vs DHA Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs DHA Match Details

The SIN vs DHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 9:00 AM IST on June 23, Thursday.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yuvraj Kumar

Vice-Captain - Himanshu KR

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jay Prakash Rajput

Batters: Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Prakash Munda, Rahil Khan

All-rounders: Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar Gupta

Bowlers: Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Abhishek Choudhury

SIN vs DHA Probable XIs:

Singhbhum Strikers: Amardeep Singh, Jay Prakash Rajput, Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Gupta, Ravi Yadav-II, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Himanshu KR, Rishav Raj, Bal Krishna

Dhanbad Dynamos: Prakash Munda, Shresth Sagar, Vikash Kumar Gupta, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Abhishek Choudhury, Vivekanand Tiwari, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan

