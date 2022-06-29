SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction For Jharkhand T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 30, JSCA International Stadium, 1 PM IST, Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos 

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s (June 30) Jharkhand T20 2022 match 30 between Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos: Fifth-placed Singhbhum Strikers will aim to overtake fourth-placed Dhanbad Dynamos in the Jharkhand T20 2022 when the two teams will take on each other on Thursday. The 30th match between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Singhbhum come into the fixture after enduring a 75-run defeat against Dumka Daredevils in their last encounter. Batting first, Dumka had posted a solid total of 189/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Singhbhum were bundled out for a paltry total of 114 in 18.4 overs.

After securing four wins from nine matches, Singhbhum have so far collected 16 points.

Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, managed to clinch a 24-run triumph against Ranchi Raiders in their last encounter. With four wins from nine matches, Dhanbad currently find themselves at fourth spot with 18 points in their kitty.

Table-toppers Bokaro Blasters have so far managed to win six of their nine matches.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs DHA Telecast

Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos game will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs DHA Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs DHA Match Details

The SIN vs DHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, June 30, at 1 pm IST.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bal Krishna

Vice-Captain: Vikash Vishal

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shresth Sagar

Batters: Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Prakash Kumar Munda

All-rounders: Mohit Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar

Bowlers: Vivekananad Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sonu Kr-Singh

Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos Possible XIs

Singhbhum Strikers Predicted Line-up: Himanshu Kr, Aryaman Sen, Jay Prakash Rajput (wicketkeeper), Mohit Kumar, Himanshu Gupta, Ravi Yadav, Bal Krishna (captain), Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Sonu Kr-Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Line-up: Prakash Kumar Munda, Vikash Vishal (captain), Wilfred Beng, Shresth Sagar (wicketkeeper), Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekananad Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sheet Kumar, Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar

