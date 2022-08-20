SIN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 match between Singapore and Hong Kong: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Qualifiers will be played from August 20 to August 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. A total of four teams – Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, and Kuwait – will be fighting against each other in the round-robin format.

Six matches will be conducted in the Qualifiers. The top two teams will be playing in the Asia Cup as a part of Group A alongside Pakistan and India.

In the curtain-raiser of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Singapore will be having a go at Hong Kong. Both the teams are coming after a torrid performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier last year. Singapore had gone winless in the tournament.

Advertisement

Speaking of Hong Kong, they won one match while losing two games. Playing the Saturday game, both the teams will be pushing for a promising start.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs HK Telecast

Singapore vs Hong Kong game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SIN vs HK Live Streaming

Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SIN vs HK Match Details

SIN vs HK match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 7:30 PM IST on August 20, Saturday.

SIN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aryaman Uchil

Advertisement

Vice-Captain - Surendran Chandramohan

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh

Batters: Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounders: Aryaman Uchil, Neil Karnik, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Bowlers: Janak Prakash, Ayush Shukla, Anantha Krishna

SIN vs HK Probable XIs:

Singapore: Anantha Krishna, Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil

Advertisement

Hong Kong: Aftab Hussain, Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here