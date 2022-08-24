SIN vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Singapore vs Kuwait Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier SIN vs KUW match, August 24, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, 5:30 pm IST

SIN vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier match between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore:

On Wednesday, Singapore will face Kuwait in the fifth match of the Asia Cup T20 Qualifier 2022. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and will be underway at 5:30 pm IST.

Singapore are already out of contention for the Asia Cup berth and will be playing to salvage their pride. Singapore were hapless in both their matches, losing the first by a mere 8-run margin against Hong Kong and the second by 47 runs against UAE. Opener Aritra Dutta batted well in both matches and would be looking to continue his fine fettle.

Kuwait were fortunate enough to end up on the winning side in their thrilling one-wicket win over UAE. But they stumbled against UAE in the very next fixture and their chances of qualifying look quite slim. Currently, in third place in the standings, Kuwait will be hoping to end their qualifiers on a winning note. Edson Silva has been their standout performer for them and scored a blistering half-century against UAE.

This match might just be a dead rubber as both sides might just not make it to the mega event starting on August 28.

Ahead of the match between Singapore vs Kuwait; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs KUW Telecast

The match between Singapore and Kuwait will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

SIN vs KUW Live Streaming

The match between Singapore and Kuwait will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SIN vs KUW Match Details

The match between KUW and HK will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Thursday, August 24, at 5:30 pm IST.

SIN vs KUWDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surendran Chandramohan

Vice-Captain: Usman Ghani

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs KUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Usman Ghani, Aman Desai

Batsmen: Aritra Dutta, Meet Bhavsar, Surendran Chandramohan

All-rounders: Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Shiraz Khan

Bowlers: Adwitya Bhargava, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib

Singapore Predicted Starting Line-up: Aritra Dutta, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Aman Desai (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri, Adwitya Bhargava

Kuwait Predicted Starting Line-up: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Ghani (wk), Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq

