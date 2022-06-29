SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Singapore vs Malaysia 2022, June 29, Indian Association Ground, Singapore, 5 PM IST

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (June 29) 2nd T20I match between Denmark and Gibraltar: Singapore will host Malaysia in the second T20I of the two nations’ T20I series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Singapore won the first T20I by 4 wickets and a ball to spare. After winning the toss Singapore decided to bowl first. They managed to restrict Malaysia to 137 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Anantha Krishna was the pick of the bowlers and bagged three crucial wickets. Sharvin Muniandy was the top scorer for Malaysia as he scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries.

Chasing a low total on a difficult track, Singapore lost early wickets. Important contributions from batters Aryaman Sunil(36), Rezza Gaznavi(30), and Janak Prakash(21) helped Singapore to get over the line with just one ball to spare. Pavandeep Singh took 3 wickets for Malaysia and kept things tight in the final overs but couldn’t prevent Singapore from chasing down the total.

Malaysia will be hoping to redeem themselves and level the series when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Malaysia; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs MAL Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs MAL Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match between Singapore and Malaysia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs MAL Match Details

The SIN vs MAL match will be played at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on Wednesday, June 29, at 5:00 pm IST.

SIN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Syed Aziz

Vice-Captain: Amjad Mahboob

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Ainool Hafizs

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz

All-rounders: Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Muhammad Syahadat

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob

Singapore vs Malaysia Possible XIs

Singapore Predicted Line-up: Rezza Gaznavi, Amjad Mahboob(c), Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh(wk), Vinoth Baskaran, Aryaman Sunil, Surendran Chandramohan, Aritra Dutta, Navin Param, Akshay Roopak Puri, Anantha Krishna

Malaysia Predicted Line-up: Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz(c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs(wk), Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Wafiq, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Syahadat

