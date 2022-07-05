SIN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Singapore and Papua New Guinea: Singapore and Papua New Guinea will be fighting a battle on Tuesday in the third T20 International of the four-match series at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. Singapore made a stunning start to the series as they won the first game by 18 runs. Arjun Muthreja was the wrecker-in-chief for the team as his knock of 77 runs propelled Singapore to a total of 168 runs.

Papua New Guinea equaled the score in a second T20 International as they secured a victory by three wickets. It was a high-scoring game as batting first, Singapore smacked 203 runs. Chasing the total, PNG produced an even better batting performance. They posted 206 runs on the scoreboard in 19.4 overs to win the game. Tony Ura caused the most carnage for the team as he slammed 93 runs off just 40 balls.

Ahead of the match between Singapore and Papua New Guinea, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs PNG Telecast

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea game will not be telecast in India

SIN vs PNG Live Streaming

The SIN vs PNG fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SIN vs PNG Match Details

Singapore and Papua New Guinea will play against each other at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore at 05:00 PM IST on July 05, Tuesday.

SIN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Norman Vanua

Vice-Captain - Tony Ura

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Simon Atai, Hila George Vare

Batters: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja

All-rounders: Norman Vanua, Janak Prakash

Bowlers: Riley Hekure, Vinoth Baskaran, Damien Ravu

SIN vs PNG Probable XIs:

Singapore: Vinoth Baskaran, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri, Neil Anant Karnik, Arjun Mutreja, Aman Desai (wk), Janak Prakash

Papua New Guinea: Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Hila George Vare(wk), Simon Atai, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure

