SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction For Jharkhand T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, June 18, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 9 AM IST

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SIN vs RAN Jharkhand T20 2022 match 5 between Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders: Singhbhum Strikers will lock horns against the Ranchi Raiders in the 5th match of the Jharkhand T20 2022 tournament. The match will begin at 9:00 am IST at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

The Singhbhum Strikers had a disappointing season last year as they finished second last in the league. They will be counting on experienced players like Wilfred Beng and Sumit-Kumar to contribute with the bat while the bowling department will be led by Monu Kumar who was the best bowler for them in the previous edition.

The Ranchi Raiders defeated the Dumka Daredevils in a fiercely competitive match that ended in a draw. The match was then decided in the super over where the Ranchi side secured the victory in their first match of the season. Arvind Kumar has been the best batsman for the Raiders while the hero of last match’s super over Harsh Rana will be the man to look out for in the next match.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs RAN Telecast

The match between Singhbhum Strikers and Ranchi Raiders will not be telecast in India.

SIN vs RAN Live Streaming

The match between Singhbhum Strikers and Ranchi Raiders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIN vs RAN Match Details

The SIN vs RAN match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, June 18, at 9:00 am IST.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wilfred Beng

Vice-Captain: Harsh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sumit-Kumar, Robin Minz

Batters: Wilfred Beng, Arnav Sinha , Sharandeep Singh

All-rounders: Harsh Rana, Vinayak Vikram, Ajay Yadav

Bowlers: Bal Krishna, Amardeep Singh, Sankat Mochan

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders Possible XIs

Singhbhum Strikers Predicted Line-up: Wilfred Beng, Sumit-Kumar (wk), Ankit Raj Singh, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Amardeep Singh

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Line-up: Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha (c), Arvind Kumar, Ayush Kumar B, Robin Minz (wk), Md Kounain Quraishi, Himanshu S, Sachin Yadav, Ajay Sonu T, Abhishek Yadav, Sankat Mochan

