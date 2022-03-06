Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Sir Jadeja Defeated Sri Lanka': Twitter Explodes as India Record Massive Win in Mohali

'Sir Jadeja Defeated Sri Lanka': Twitter Explodes as India Record Massive Win in Mohali

Ravindra Jadeja scored 175* and took nine wickets. (AP Photo)
Ravindra Jadeja scored 175* and took nine wickets. (AP Photo)

It was a memorable match for Ravindra Jadeja who recorded a career-best score with the bat and then took nine wickets in the Test.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 06, 2022, 16:29 IST

Fans have lavishing Ravindra Jadeja with high praise on social media after the allrounder produced a record-breaking performance to help India defeat Sri Lanka inside three days of the first Test in Mohali. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings to help India pile on a mammoth 574/8d and then took nine wickets across two innings of Sri Lanka for massive innings win on Sunday.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Sri Lanka would be disappointed with their batting display having lost 16 wickets during Day 3 and managing 174 and 178 in their first and second innings respectivley.

The two teams now have two extra days to rest and regroup for the second Test which will be a day-night affair. It will be played at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 12.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: March 06, 2022, 16:29 IST