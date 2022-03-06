'Sir Jadeja Defeated Sri Lanka': Twitter Explodes as India Record Massive Win in Mohali

Fans have lavishing Ravindra Jadeja with high praise on social media after the allrounder produced a record-breaking performance to help India defeat Sri Lanka inside three days of the first Test in Mohali. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings to help India pile on a mammoth 574/8d and then took nine wickets across two innings of Sri Lanka for massive innings win on Sunday.

Sri Lanka would be disappointed with their batting display having lost 16 wickets during Day 3 and managing 174 and 178 in their first and second innings respectivley.

The two teams now have two extra days to rest and regroup for the second Test which will be a day-night affair. It will be played at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 12.

