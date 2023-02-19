'Sir Jadeja Owns Australia': Twitter Overloaded With Appreciation Posts as Ravindra Jadeja Stars with a 7-fer

Australia suffered a nightmarish batting collapse in the second innings of the Delhi Test, losing 9 wickets in 93 minutes on Sunday morning. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling from diagonally opposite ends, ran through the visitor’s batting line-up, sharing all the 10 wickets among each other. While Ashwin scalped three, comeback-man Jadeja picked up 7 for 42, registering his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Jadeja spun a vicious web around the Aussie batters who looked confused throughout the session. Miserable judgment and poor shot selection caught most of them off guard while India enjoyed being in the driver’s seat.

The left-hander ended up with a 10-wicket haul in the game and became the leading wicket-taker of the series with 17 scalps to his credit. As he walked back waving the ball at the crowd, social media was also buzzing with appreciation posts.

Australia scored just 52 runs and it was not the pitch but the messed-up minds that led to their downfall for the second time in the series. At lunch, India were 14 for 1 with out-of-form KL Rahul (1) once again being dismissed cheaply.

As many as five Australian batters went for the ugly slog sweep and some tried non-existent reverse sweep off deliveries bowled on either off-middle or leg-middle line. They were either bowled or leg before in the process as the deliveries started keeping low.`

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) also played the supporting act to perfection as nine Australian batters failed to reach double figures save overnight pair of Travis Head (45) and Marnus Labschagne (35), who had briefly counter-attacked last evening with some degree of success. But it all changed in the morning session.

