'Siraj Should be Spoken to': Legendary Batter Critical of India Pacer For Getting Carried Away

There was an incident on the fifth day of the first Test between India and South Africa that had the potential to turn ugly. During the 62nd over of South Africa innings, Mohammed Siraj, during his own bowling, threw the ball back at batter Temba Bavuma who had not moved from the crease, apparently to attempt a run out.

However, the ball struck Bavuma on his shin, leaving him in some pain that eventually required the intervention of team physio. Realising his mistake, Siraj approached the South Africa batter and apologised him for his action.

Bavuma though recovered from the pain and resumed his innings as India went on to register a historic win in Centurion Test to take 1-0 in the three-match series. On social media, fans were critical of Siraj’s throw and on-air batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too chided the pacer for ‘getting ‘carried away’.

“There was no attempt to take the run," Gavaskar commented on the incident. “You are a little bit aggressive; you’ve gotten a bit carried away. But if there was an attempt to run, it would have been understandable. He’s there. He didn’t take the run. There was no need, absolutely no need for that. Siraj should be spoken to. At the end of the day, how gracious Temba Bavuma was when Siraj gave him the thumbs up."

Bavuma would remain not out on 35 off 80 as South Africa were bowled out for 191 in chase of 305. The second Test of the series starts from Monday at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.

India are expected to go unchanged for the second game unless there’s an injury concern as captain Virat Kohli wouldn’t want to tinker with the winning combo. However, South Africa may ring in changes including a forced one requiring replacement for wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who has announced retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

