On Tuesday, Indian team finally ended their losing streak against South Africa that began in January this year as they won the third T20I in Vizag in emphatic fashion to keep the five-match series alive. Having conceded a 0-2 lead to the tourists, India were in a desperate situation and thanks to a superb show from their bowlers, they recorded a 48-run win.

Both the India openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan - struck half-centuries while Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 21-ball 31 to power them to 179/5. Then Harshal Patel (4/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) combined to bowl out South Africa for 131.

While the win came as a massive relief for stand-in India captain Rishabh Pant who was facing the flak for his decision in tense situations, as a batter he continues to struggle in T20Is. In the three matches of the series so far, the big-hitting batter has registered scores of 29, 5 and 6.

The common feature of all his three innings has been the manner of the dismissals. Pant has looked to play wild, extravagant shots.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks the time has come for the 24-year-old to do some introspection on his batting. “People expect that he (Pant) will come along and start hitting the ball for boundaries and sixes. That is something, which because of what he has performed over the last 3-4 years, people have come to expect, and therefore there is that disappointment. But what I think he needs to do, is introspect," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

With the pressure of keeping the series alive lifted, Gavaskar reckons this is the best time for Pant to think about his own batting. “What happens during captaincy often is that sometimes you are not thinking about your own game. You are thinking about the game of others – bowlers or batters. So you forget that there may be some technical issue with your own batting. And that is what he has to sit down and think. He has got two days. First and foremost, he will feel a lot better that India have won. So that little bit of pressure is off. It will give him a little bit of relief and he has got to think about his batting now," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar’s advice to Pant is to wait for deliveries which are in his arc. “He must think ‘I am getting out hitting deliveries. It is not coming in my arc. I have even moved outside off stump and yet I am not able to do that. So now what do I do? Do I try to make my off-side shots better? Do I have to only look at playing on the on-side? Can I use my power and my timing? Can I start hitting it straight? Or should I hit over extra cover?’ And that’s the danger part because that is where you slice the ball. And so unless you really hit it well, you are going to be caught in the deep. Hit the ball straight and he will still get the sixes," Gavaskar said.

