'Sitting Out And Resting Won't Help': Former India Selector Raises Questions After Virat Kohli's Exclusion From West Indies Tour

While Virat Kohli continues to grapple with a major slump in form, questions are being raised why the former India captain continues to be rested from multiple international series despite not having played much cricket. While Kohli played the entire IPL 2022, he took rest from the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home afterwards.

Also Read: ‘Pipeline of Future Cricketers’ in Mumbai Where Prithvi Shaw And Shivam Dube Trained Becomes Inaccessible

Now, he’s been entirely excluded from the limited-overs tour of West Indies where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. While Kohli isn’t the only player to be have been rested frequently, he’s facing a closer scrutity because of his form as well.

Advertisement

On the ongoing tour of England, Kohli has played four matches so far (a Test, two T20Is and one ODI) and his highest score across five innings has been 20.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh says Kohli asking for rest doesn’t make sense since he’s anyway not playing consistently and additionally, not scoring heavily either.

“I do not understand what is the meaning of rest?" Sarandeep told NDTV. “You can rest only if you are scoring hundreds. We can understand if he’s been playing for the last 3 months, has scored four-five 100s, (then) he has got the liberty to take rest and ask for it too."

Advertisement

Also Read: Rohit Cannot Fathom Discussions Surrounding Kohli’s Form

He continued, “Even before IPL, he played two Test matches, did not play ODIs and T20Is. Then after IPL, he did not play the T20Is against South Africa. Sitting out and resting will not help you to get back in form."

While few former players are being ctritical of Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma continues to defend his teammate.

“He (Kohli) has played so many matches for so many years. He has been such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said during a media interaction on Thursday.

Advertisement

“I think I said in the last press conference as well that form can go up and down. That is part and parcel of all the players’ career. This happens with everyone. So a player who has won so many matches, needs only 1 or 2 innings. This is what I believe and I am sure rest feel the same way," he added.

Rohit said every player goes through a slump and Kohli is no different.

Advertisement

“People keep talking about his form but we should realise that performances can always fluctuate but the quality of a player will never deteriorate. The guy has scored so many centuries, you look at his average. So he has the experience. But every player has gone through bad patches. There is no player who has played and always scored runs. A slump is inevitable, even in personal life," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here