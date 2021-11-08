Six Reasons Why India's Campaign Ended Early at T20 World Cup 2021

It’s not quite often that you start dissecting Indian men cricket team’s campaign at a major tournament unless they have ended the event in the literal sense. In simpler words, India are yet to play their final match at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE but are already out of the last-four contention. The last time this happened at an ICC event was at the T20 World Cup 2012 in Sri Lanka.

So it’s quite obvious when you have former players and experts questioning what went wrong with the campaign. A team comprising world class performers who each year are fed with a heavy dose of T20 cricket (Indian Premier League) apart from the smattering of T20Is spread across the world couldn’t get past the group stage is sure to invite unpleasant queries.

We look at some of the contributing factors that may have played a significant role in the team’s early exit

>Muddled selection

It seems that the selectors and the captain had their mind already set on the players they wanted to be part of the world cup campaign long before the second phase of IPL 2021 had even started. Some of the top performers during the T20 league were bluntly ignored. And some questionable selections followed. Yuzvendra Chahal was a top performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in UAE. He didn’t make the cut. Rahul Chahar fared poorly and was even dropped by Mumbai Indians. He made the cut. Ruturaj Gaikwad took the Orange Cap which given to the top run-getter. He was ignored.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t have an IPL to remember either. He was asked to stay back. Deepak Chahar time and again took wickets in the Powerplay and his franchise won the title. He was put in the reserves. Allrounder Axar Patel performed admirably. He was at the last moment pushed into the reserves and his place was taken by Shardul Thakur who played two matches and remained wicketless.>

>2. Knee-jerk reactions

India’s campaign started with a 10-wicket thrashing from Pakistan. The response? Bhuvneshwar was dropped and Shardul was included. And an unfit Suryakumar Yadav was replaced by Ishan Kishan. Neither of the two made any contribution as India suffered a second straight defeat.

But the major change was in the batting order. Rohit Sharma opened with KL Rahul against Pakistan. Both were dismissed early. Against New Zealand, Kishan opened with Rahul and Rohit batted at No. 3. The order was restored from the Afghanistan match onwards though.

>3. Frontline spinners warming the bench

When the selectors made the call for putting faith on legspinner Rahul Chahar as one of their frontline spinners, why wasn’t the youngster not given a chance? In his stead, India relied on the combo of Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy when every other top team had at lease one specialist spinner in their respective playing elevens regularly.

And then there was the curious case of the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin making a late (but impressive) entry. He didn’t play against Pakistan or New Zealand but led the attack against Afghanistan and Scotland. A bowler of his experience and repute wasn’t used in big games and when his services were utilised, it was too late.

>4. Allrounder Hardik missing

India terribly missed a fast bowling allrounder. And their best bet Hardik Pandya did bowl eventually but without making an impact. Neither did we see his famed finishing skills. Against Pakistan he made 11 off 8; against New Zealand, he scored 23 off 24. Against Afghanistan he belted 35* off 13 but then who didn’t? There were unending speculations over his fitness too. He didn’t bowl against Pakistan but bowled two wicketless overs in the next game. Harbhajan Singh even questioned on air what changed after just one match that Pandya suddenly regained full fitness and started bowling?

>5. The Iyer factor

Could India have benefited from the presence of a solid batter like Shreyas Iyer who was part of the reserves? Iyer bats in the middle order and at times it did appear they could do with someone capable of anchoring an innings. With Pandya’s bowling not as sharp as it was before, a pure batter like Iyer could have added more solidity to the batting line-up.

>6. Bubble fatigue

Jasprit Bumrah has talked about it as has the bowling coach Bharat Arun. The India squad has been constantly shifting between various bio-bubbles since April this year. In April-May there was IPL’s first leg followed by the lengthy UK tour. Those who didn’t make the cut for England Tests travelled to Sri Lanka for limited-overs matches. And right after England tour, the second phase of IPL got underway. And two days after the T20 league ended, the players reassembled for the world cup campaign.

Bumrah summed it up aptly after India lost to New Zealand. “Sometimes you need a break," he said.

