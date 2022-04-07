Six Teams, 35 Countries And 90 Players - All You Need to Know About Women Cricket's First Private T20 League

In what will be a first-of-its-kind T20 event in women’s cricket, players from over 35 countries will come together to play in a privately funded tournament in Dubai. Conceptualised by gender equality operation Fairbreak, the tournament will feature more than 90 players playing across six teams, says a report in ESPN.

The Fairbreak Invitational 2022, will have a total of 19 matches being played between May 1 and 15.

Fairbreak was first launched as the Women’s International Cricket League by former Australia skipper Lisa Sthalekar and inter-personal best-practice expert Shaun Martyn, with an aim to facilitate women’s cricket growth after the 2013 World Cup. While they have fielded teams in exhibition matches since then, it will be their first venture into a multi-team tournament.

Hosted by Hong Kong Cricket, the inaugural tournament was slated to be held in Hong Kong but was shifted to Dubai to Covid restrictions and sanctions by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Of the total players signed for the tournament, 40 are from full member countries including the likes of Sophie Devine, Sune Luus, and Suzie Beats, whereas 50 are from associate nations. The players have been divided into six teams by the organisers instead of the usual practice of auction or draft for selection in such leagues.

While the complete list of players and their respective teams will be made public in a few days, Jamaican cricketer Stafanie Taylor will be seen leading a team called Tornadoes. The team will also feature the likes of Katey Martin, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz and Hong Kong’s Maryam Bibi and Natasha Miles.

The teams have got commercial partners on board and the tournament will be screened via a host of international broadcast services.

While the expected list of players released by the organizers featured names of Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied no-objection certificates for the tournament, reported the Hindustan Times.

Informing organisers Fairbreak Global about its decision, BCCI stated they will be unable to give NOC to Indian women cricketers for the tournament as the senior women’s national T20 tournament is currently underway

