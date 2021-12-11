SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 11, 01:05 PM IST

>SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes: Sydney Sixers will have a go at Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match of Big Bash League 2021. Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney will host the match at 01:05 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

This will be the second time that Sydney Sixers will face Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing season of the T20 league. The first match saw Sixers putting up a brilliant performance on the field to win the game by 14 runs. Batting first in the match, the team ended up with 144 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing the total, Hurricanes could score only 130 runs as Tom Curran bowled exceptionally well and picked up a three-wicket haul. Though Hobart lost the match, they can take a lot of motivation from their conduct on the match field.

Advertisement

Overall, the Sixers have featured in two league matches and have secured victory in both games. The defending champions are atop the standings with seven points. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have collected one point from one match.

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

>SIX vs HUR Telecast

SIX vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SIX vs HUR Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SIX vs HUR Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney at 01:05 PM IST on December 11, Saturday.

>SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain- Matthew Wade

>Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Tim David

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane

>SIX vs HUR Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius

Hobart Hurricanes: Thomas Rogers, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here