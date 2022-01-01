>SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades: Sydney Sixers will have a go at Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming 30th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour on January 1, Saturday at 2:00 PM IST.

The defending champions Sydney Sixers are undoubtedly dominating the tournament once again. They have tasted defeat just once so far and have as many as six league matches. With 21 points, the Sixers are currently atop the standings. Moises Henriques’ team has won the last five games on the trot and thus will be extremely confident on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are in serious trouble in the league. They have also featured in six matches but have lost five games. The team needs to improve in all the departments to make a comeback before it’s too late. Renegades have lost their last five consecutive matches to languish at the last place.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

>SIX vs REN Telecast

SIX vs REN match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SIX vs REN Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SIX vs REN Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades contest will be played at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour at 2:00 PM IST on January 1, Saturday.

>SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Aaron Finch

>Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

>Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Josh Philippe

>Batters: James Vince, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch

>Allrounders: Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Mohammad Nabi

>Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, James Pattinson

>SIX vs REN Probable XIs

>Sydney Sixers: Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Todd Murphy, Hayden Kerr, Jordan Silk, Lloyd Pope, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Jordan

>Melbourne Renegades: Kane Richardson, Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here