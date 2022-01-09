SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 09, 01:45 PM IST

>SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers: Perth Scorchers will go up against Sydney Sixers in the 42nd match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour at 01:45 PM IST on January 09, Sunday

Perth Scorchers will have an edge over Sydney Sixers on Sunday. The team registered a 10-run victory over degrading champions in their last league match against each other. Aaron Hardie was the star for Scorchers as he slammed 45 runs off just 24 balls to take the team’s total to 143.

Overall, Perth are at the top of the points table with eight victories and two league matches. The franchise has 29 points to their name after ten league matches. Scorchers failed to impress in their most recent match of BBL 11 as they ended up losing the game by six wickets against Sydney Thunder.

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Scorchers in the standings with 23 points. The team has played a total of nine games, winning six and losing two. Sixers’ last match against Brisbane Heat was postponed for an indefinite time due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

>SIX vs SCO Telecast

SIX vs SCO match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SIX vs SCO Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SIX vs SCO Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour at 01:45 PM IST on January 09, Sunday.

>SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Ben Dwarshuis

>SIX vs SCO Probable XIs:

>Sydney Sixers: Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Steve O’Keefe

>Perth Scorchers: Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here