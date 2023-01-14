SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers:A high-profile battle of cricket will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday as the table toppers Perth Scorchers will clash with second-place Sydney Sixers. Both teams will be eager to continue their winning ride in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Perth Scorchers have collected 16 points so far with the help of eight wins and just two losses. The defending champion are enjoying a dream ride in the tournament as they are on a three-match winning streak. Scorchers got better off Sydney Thunder in their last game by nine wickets. The batting exploits of Cameron Bancroft and Stephen Eskinazi resulted in the team chasing 112 runs within 12.5 overs.

Speaking of Sydney Sixers, they are also doing extremely well in the tournament with just three losses from 10 league games. Sixers are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder by six and seven wickets, respectively.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, here is everything you need to know:

SIX vs SCO Telecast

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

SIX vs SCO Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

SIX vs SCO Match Details

SIX vs SCO match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 1:45 PM IST on January 15, Sunday.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sean Abbott

Vice-Captain - Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: JR Philippe, Josh Inglis

Advertisement

Batters: Stevie Eskinazi, JC Silk, Cameron Bancroft

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Ashton Turner, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Izharulhaq Naveed, Matthew Kelly

SIX vs SCO Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Hayden Kerr, JR Philippe, CJ Jordan, Daniel Hughes, JC Silk, JM Vince, Sean Abbott, DT Christian, Moises Henriques(C), Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed

Perth Scorchers: Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Ashton Turner, Adam Lyth, Stevie Eskinazi, Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis(wk), Aaron Hardie

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here