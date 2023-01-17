SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2022-23, January 17

Sydney Sixers will take on Adelaide Strikers in game 45 of the Big Bash League on January 17. Sydney Sixers won their last match against Perth Scorchers by six runs and are almost certain of qualifying for the play-offs. Their wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe is back in form and Steven Smith looked in good touch on Sunday. Moreover, Sixers are playing like a unit and have emerged as the team to beat in this tournament.

Travis Head-led Adelaide Strikers will have to be at the top of their game if they are to defeat the Sydney Sixers. Although, Adelaide Strikers are at fourth place on the points table, they have not sealed their place in the knockout round. A win against Sydney Sixers will go a long way in consolidating their place in the top-four on the points table.

Ahead of the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, here is all you need to know:

When will the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers be played?

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will be played on January 17.

Where will the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers be played?

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will be played at the International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour.

What time will the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers begin?

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will begin at 1:45 pm IST on January 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers?

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers?

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matt Short

Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey

Batters: Chris Lynn, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Matt Short, Daniel Christian

bWes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshius

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Predicted XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Alex Carey, Colin de Grandhomme, Benjamin Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Cameron Boyce

