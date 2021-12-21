SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 21, 01:45 PM IST

>SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers: Sydney Sixers will have a go at Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming 16th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 21, Tuesday at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers are a team to beat in the T20 Championship. The defending are topping the points table and are once again favourites to win the tournament. Sydney started off on a dream note as they outclassed Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in their first two games.

There was a dip in their performance as they lost to Hurricanes in their third game by 44 runs. However, the Sixers made a comeback to win their next match against Stars by seven wickets. The team will be motivated to extend their winning streak and continue their stint at the top.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, need to do something extraordinary to get back on track. Strikers have won just one match in the league while losing two games. They have six points and are sitting at fifth place in the points table. The team suffered a big loss in their last match against Perth Scorchers by 49 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>SIX vs STR Telecast

SIX vs STR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SIX vs STR Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SIX vs STR Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 01:45 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

>SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Short

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielson, Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Matthew Short, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan

>SIX vs STR Probable XIs:

>Sydney Sixers: Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Jordan

>Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Ryan Gibson

