>SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers:

The Challenger match of the BBL 2021-22 will see defending champions Sydney Sixers battling it out against Adelaide Strikers. The must-win encounter between the two sides will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 26, Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers are given a second chance in the form of the Challenger match to confirm a final berth. The defending champions finished at second place in the league stage with nine victories and four losses. However, they lost the Qualifier game against Perth Scorchers by 48 runs.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in splendid form in the league. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator by 22 runs and followed it up with another victory over Sydney Thunder by six runs. The team hasn’t lost a single match since their last seven games and will thus start the Wednesday encounter as favorites.

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>SIX vs STR Telecast

SIX vs STR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SIX vs STR Live Streaming

The Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SIX vs STR Match Details

The Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 01:55 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

>SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Short

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

>Suggested Playing XI for SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr

>SIX vs STR Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers: Nicholas Bertus, Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly

