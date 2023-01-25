SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the International League T20 2023 match, January 26, 07:30 PM IST

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals: Both Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals will be eager to continue their winning ride in the International League T20 2023 when they will play against each other on Thursday. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to the much-fancied game of cricket.

Sharjah Warriors are currently fourth in the points table with two wins from five league games. After losing the first three consecutive matches, the team got back on track. They are coming into the Thursday game after defeating Gulf Giants by 21 runs.

Dubai Capitals have also experienced a similar ride in the tournament. They have the same number of wins as Sharjah Warriors but a low net run rate pushed the team to the second-last place. The Capitals hammered the MI Emirates in their most recent game by 16 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between the Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

SJH vs DUB Telecast

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals game will be telecasted on Zee Network in India.

SJH vs DUB Live Streaming

International League T20 2023 will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

SJH vs DUB Match Details

SJH vs DUB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on January 26, Thursday.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Joe Root

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Nabi

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SJH vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Joe Root

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Naveen-ul-Haq

SJH vs DUB Probable XIs:

Sharjah Warriors: Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali©

Dubai Capitals: Chamika Karunaratne, Robin Uthappa(wk), Joe Root, Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raja Akif, Dan Lawrence, Dasun Shanaka

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here