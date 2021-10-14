>SKB vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 Match between VCA Sky Blue vs VCA Orange: In the 20th match of the VCA T20 2021, VCA Sky Blue will square off against VCA Orange on Thursday, October 14, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Orange is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm (IST) and this fixture will not be broadcasted in India. However, India fans can track the scoreboard of this match on the FanCode app and website.

VCA Orange are having a terrific in the 2021 season of VCA T20. They are currently placed at the second spot in the points after registering four wins in their first six games.

VCA Sky Blue are having a mixed run in the tournament and they have been quite inconsistent in their performance. They have won just two games so far this season.

>Here are all the details about today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Sky Blue and VCA Orange:

>SKB vs ORG Telecast

The match between SKB vs ORG is not televised in India.

>SKB vs ORG Live Streaming

The match between SKB vs ORG can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

>SKB vs ORG Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 14 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The SKB vs ORG match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

>SKB vs ORG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Yash Rathod

Vice-Captain: Apoorv Wankhade

>SKB vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yash Rathod (SKB)

Batters: Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Rushabh Rathod

All-rounders: Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Karnewar, R Jangid

Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Abhishek Chaurasia, S Neral, Mohit Kale

>SKB vs ORG probable playing XI:

VCA Sky Blue Predicted Starting XI: Mohit Kale (c), R Sanjay, Yash Rathod (wk), Saurabh Thubrikar, Nayan Chavan, Rushabh Rathod, Siddesh Neral, Suniket Bingewar, Gaurav Dhoble, Ravi Jangid, Shanmesh Deshmukh

VCA Orange Predicted Starting XI: Siddhesh Wath (C & WK), Sandesh Durugwar, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Prerit Agrawal, Abhishek Chaurasia

